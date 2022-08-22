If China has lower feed-grain production due to the heatwave and if European corn production drops 3-4 million tonnes from the August 1 USDA projection, world corn supply could tighten, with a potential price increase, The Hightower Report said today.
The markets are searching for demand and waiting to see what the Pro Farmers said of potential yield this year, Steve Feed of ADM Investors said this morning.
Global potash prices, already down 13% from the second quarter record, may slip further in fourth quarter as farmers curb consumption and inventories continue to build. However, prices will still be historically elevated, Total Farm Marketing said today.