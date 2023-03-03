People are also reading…
“This pocket ($6.47-6.52) represents previously important price points, dating back to last summer,” Blue Line Futures said. “It's also the 50% retracement, or the ‘halfway back’ point from the recent high to recent low. If you're not familiar with technical analysis it may sound like voodoo, but enough ‘technicians’ watch it that it is often self-fulfilling.”
Corn markets are giving indications or uncertainty of near term direction, CHS Hedging said. “May is still showing double digit losses for the week.”