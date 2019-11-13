Allendale reported that, through October, Brazil has exported 34.7 million metric tons of corn in 2019 (60% higher than the previous record for this time), according to official Brazilian data, (this includes an all-time monthly record of 7.3 million metric tons in August). In contrast, the U.S. exported 36.2 million tons of corn during the same period (40% lower from a year earlier).
USDA Corn export inspections outpaced anticipations, with a near double (97.43% increase) over last week, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing & Management said.