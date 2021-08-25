 Skip to main content
Corn was down in overnight trading as corn weekly crop ratings this week saw a decline in Ill., Ind., Minn., Mo. N.D., Neb. and Wis., with the best crops noted in Ky., Mich., Ohio and Wis.

“Pro Farmer’s recent U.S. corn yield is viewed as too high in trading circles and should be closer to 173 bu./acre than 177 if their state data was used to calculate U.S. yield,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Corn is trading lower today “on favorable weather conditions” for the corn crop this and next week, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

