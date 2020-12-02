Bloomberg reported that China will need to increase its corn imports to 30 million metric tons (1.2 billion bushels) in the 2021-22 marketing year. That’s an extra 600 to 700 million bushels over pre-swine flu numbers, which would mean if all that corn came from the U.S., we would need to plant an additional 3.6 million acres of corn just to meet that increased demand.
“We’ve seen some stronger ethanol production numbers in recent weeks, but we have a problem,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “The problem is softening demand. Gasoline demand is running more than 10% under last year’s pace.”