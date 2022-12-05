 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

The corn market was mixed overnight and up slightly today after the sharp drop last week on Friday, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.

Conversely, in a holiday season news of outside markets, Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) is Barchart Chart‘s highlight of the day, soaring to a 15-year high.

Ukraine continues to export corn at lower prices while most are calling U.S. 2023 corn yields near 181/bu./acre but trade could see 191 bu./acre in 2023/24 with carryout near 4,000 mil. bu. and fall 2023 corn futures near $5.20/bu., said Steve Feed of ADM Investor Services.

