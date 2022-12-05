The corn market was mixed overnight and up slightly today after the sharp drop last week on Friday, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Conversely, in a holiday season news of outside markets, Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) is Barchart Chart‘s highlight of the day, soaring to a 15-year high.
Ukraine continues to export corn at lower prices while most are calling U.S. 2023 corn yields near 181/bu./acre but trade could see 191 bu./acre in 2023/24 with carryout near 4,000 mil. bu. and fall 2023 corn futures near $5.20/bu., said Steve Feed of ADM Investor Services.