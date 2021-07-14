 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

“The corn market saw strength today with double-digit gains and average volume,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn was higher and started to fill the gap left on July 6. The July contract expired today at 6.83. Ethanol production decreased 26,000 bpd to 1,041,000 bpd. Ethanol inventories held steady at 21.1 mln barrels.”

“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of hot and dry upper US west Midwest weather late next week offset rains moving across parts of NE and IA. CU is back near the bottom of the July 6 gap. Need to trade near 5.88 to fill the gap. Weekly US corn export sales are estimated near 100-900 mt vs 371 last week.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market is trading lower today on non-threatening weather conditions and concerns of slowing demand from China, Ami Heesch of CHS trad…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market is trading lower today on weather, despite optimism for a friendly USDA report on Monday, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets viewed the latest USDA report as largely neutral. “The corn market closed higher on a neutral USDA report and hotter and drier we…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market had a choppy, low volume day of trade today with a weakening trend into the close,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “CONA…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Brazilian corn production was lowered by 3 mmt, John Payne of Daniels Trading noted, but the markets are “disappointed” it didn’t go any lower…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Argentina’s corn harvest near 56% complete, compared to 52% last week and 86% last year. CHS Hedging is hearing reports of decent yields.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Greatest crop stress is in western Corn Belt – 10 days of hot & dry expected, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market was lower in much of the overnight session as improved condition ratings are weighing on the market, CHS Hedging said. However…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets gapped lower today as better weather helped prices hit limit levels, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News