“The corn market saw strength today with double-digit gains and average volume,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn was higher and started to fill the gap left on July 6. The July contract expired today at 6.83. Ethanol production decreased 26,000 bpd to 1,041,000 bpd. Ethanol inventories held steady at 21.1 mln barrels.”
“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of hot and dry upper US west Midwest weather late next week offset rains moving across parts of NE and IA. CU is back near the bottom of the July 6 gap. Need to trade near 5.88 to fill the gap. Weekly US corn export sales are estimated near 100-900 mt vs 371 last week.”