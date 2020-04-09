May corn finished up 1 ¾ cents at $3.31 ¾, while July corn closed up 1 ¼ cents at $3.36 ¾. Hightower says corn prices “remained in a fairly tight consolidation zone as they finished Thursday’s session with a modest gain.” A negative turnaround in energy prices weighed on prices as it will “further erode near-term demand for ethanol,” says Hightower.
ADM Ag Market View says corn futures managed to make some small gains following the higher stock markets and higher wheat prices. “Some feel funds may have been small net buyers due to the lower dollar and taking off some of their large corn short before the long holiday weekend,” they said.