People are also reading…
Corn’s complete collapse this week is easy to see but very difficult to explain from a fundamental perspective, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. December corn was down 97 cents since last Friday’s high tick on cooler and potentially wetter forecasts and demand concerns over a global recession. To justify these losses, the trade is saying the corn market has 800 million bushels to 1 billion bushels more supply than what they thought late last week.
Going into the weekly export sales report, survey respondents are looking for between 300,000 and 600,000 million metric tons of old-crop corn sales, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. New-crop bookings are anticipated to be between 200,000 and 600,000 tons.