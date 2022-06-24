 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

People are also reading…

Corn’s complete collapse this week is easy to see but very difficult to explain from a fundamental perspective, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. December corn was down 97 cents since last Friday’s high tick on cooler and potentially wetter forecasts and demand concerns over a global recession. To justify these losses, the trade is saying the corn market has 800 million bushels to 1 billion bushels more supply than what they thought late last week.

Going into the weekly export sales report, survey respondents are looking for between 300,000 and 600,000 million metric tons of old-crop corn sales, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. New-crop bookings are anticipated to be between 200,000 and 600,000 tons.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

In Tuesday’s report, the USDA estimated the U.S. corn crop at 70% good-to-excellent versus 72% last week. Iowa and South Dakota are the highes…

Corn

There was only one other time when corn was $7 and the stock market collapsed, and it was 2008, and it did not end well for the corn market, s…

Corn

Corn is lower this morning after the mostly dry forecast is now showing some relief from the hottest temperatures in the northwestern Corn Bel…

Corn

Uncertainty over US, EU and Black Sea summer weather offers support for Corn. Limited Black Sea/Ukraine corn exports also could increase deman…

Corn

China corn imports from the month of May from the United States reached 1.9 million tons, which was up slightly from a year ago, according to …

Corn

Last night’s crop ratings showed corn at 72% good to excellent, with most of the planting complete. “The best crops are in Illinois, Michigan,…

Corn

December corn had another battle around $7 a bushel, ultimately settling below that level while July corn finished higher, according to CHS Hedging.

Corn

“Updated summer weather maps also continue to call for a higher probability of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation levels…

Corn

On Thursday, managed funds were net buyers of 10,000 corn elevating their net long position to an estimated 282,000 contracts, said Matthew St…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News