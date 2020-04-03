Corn markets continued to face fears about demand. “Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Concern about US domestic and export demand continues to weigh on prices. Early trade was higher following higher energy prices. Funds turned sellers adding to an already large net short position.”
“Private exporters reported a sale 567,000 MT of corn to China,” Barchart.com said. “Delivery for the sale is spilt with 504,000 MT for 2020/21 delivery and the remaining 69,000 for old crop. Census data showed February corn exports were 154.17 mln bu. That was a 57% increase over January exports and 8.3% higher yr/yr.”