While some commodities skyrocketed with the announcement of a successful vaccine, corn was only slightly higher at close yesterday which was disappointing, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. Market participators may be waiting for the USDA WASDE report at 11 a.m. today, he said.
“The results of the USDA report today should have a big influence, but the focus of attention will shift to South America weather,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
“China’s need for feed/corn continues to underpin the market. And seeing what numbers USDA puts out this morning will be key,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.
However, Chinese interest in U.S. corn has slowed in recent weeks, which has capped the corn rally while beans keep making new contract highs, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Investors.