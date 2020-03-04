March corn finished up 5 ¼ cents to $3.87, just 1 ½ cents off the contract high. May corn closed up 3 ¾ to $3.85. Hightower says “while a dollar rebound was a source of headwinds, the recovery in global risk sentiment provided a boost to corn prices.” Expectations continue that China will be back in the market soon.
Stewart-Peterson says “bull spreading was noted again today”, adding “lack of deliveries, a weaker dollar and talk beginning to surface that parts of key soybean/corn growing areas are turning drier have provided underlying support.”