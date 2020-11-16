In response to depleted soil moisture, Argentine corn planting is well behind normal (31% versus 44%) with first-crop planting concluded, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Local analysts expect their corn acreage to decrease by 2.2 million for a 300 million-bushel total crop yield loss. Total crop production is expected at no more than 1.9 billion bushels, which will be 10 to 15% below last year.
Informa lowered 2021 U.S. corn area estimates to 91.742 million acres (91 million acres last year) while 2021 soybean area was lowered to 89.065 million acres (83.1 million acres last year).