The corn market is trading lower today on weather, despite optimism for a friendly USDA report on Monday, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said today.
China is likely to take a break from buying large amounts of U.S. corn after record purchases this year because the domestic harvest is approaching and local prices have slumped to the cheapest since late 2020, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
While not a significant impact on corn trade today, it should be noted there were reports of a swine flu outbreak in small Chinese hog operations this week. “On the other hand, Chinese officials are confident in their ability to contain the outbreak, the outbreaks are not in large operations and officials indicate the aggressive recovery in the Chinese hog herd will not be derailed,” The Hightower Report said this morning.