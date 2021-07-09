 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

The corn market is trading lower today on weather, despite optimism for a friendly USDA report on Monday, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said today.

China is likely to take a break from buying large amounts of U.S. corn after record purchases this year because the domestic harvest is approaching and local prices have slumped to the cheapest since late 2020, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

While not a significant impact on corn trade today, it should be noted there were reports of a swine flu outbreak in small Chinese hog operations this week. “On the other hand, Chinese officials are confident in their ability to contain the outbreak, the outbreaks are not in large operations and officials indicate the aggressive recovery in the Chinese hog herd will not be derailed,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Going into the weekend, fundamentals are supportive, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “That still has the potential to propel the market highe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets gapped lower today as better weather helped prices hit limit levels, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market had a choppy, low volume day of trade today with a weakening trend into the close,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “CONA…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The long-term weather forecast does not look good enough for a record yield this year,” The Hightower Report said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are firm this morning after seeing follow-through movement to the downside from Tuesday’s sharp sell-off. “The limit-down drop pu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market held support at the bottom of its wedge pattern, but the 20 day moving average in the December contract has crossed below the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Brazilian corn production was lowered by 3 mmt, John Payne of Daniels Trading noted, but the markets are “disappointed” it didn’t go any lower…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

“Corn futures are setting themselves up to see the biggest weekly gain since 2011, with prices seeing a 14% gain this week according to a Reut…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News