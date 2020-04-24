Corn futures started the day lower on more ethanol news. ADM announced it is temporarily shutting down two of the largest ethanol plants in the United States in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Columbus, Nebraska, idling more than 600 mgal of annual capacity for up to 120 days.
“That’s another 100 mbu hit to corn use before DDGS replacement, if they are down the full four months,” Brugler Marketing said.
May corn rallied for a second day in a row yesterday with the news China plans to buy 20 mmt of corn for its state reserves, said Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging.
The market continues to probe for a short term low and has now bounced as much as 22 cents off Tuesday’s low, The Hightower Report said.