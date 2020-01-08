Beneficial rains are hitting South America ahead of Friday’s report, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Focus will be on the weather come April when Brazil’s 2nd corn crop is in its prime for production,” she said.
Stewart-Peterson said that Friday will likely show “adequate carryout” which is keeping new crop prices in check, but the market may be “at worst consolidating.” They added: “The longer-term trend, however, for new crop futures on December corn charts remains intact and that is still down.”