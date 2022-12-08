People are also reading…
Traders are looking ahead to tomorrow’s USDA report. “Corn futures traded an inside day with the lowest volume in a month, as markets await tomorrow’s WASDE data,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “The average analyst estimate for WASDE corn ending stocks is 1.237 bln bushels, up from 1.182 bln in November.”
“Export sales reported on this morning’s USDA weekly sales report indicated 27.2 mb sold last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This brings the year-to-date total to 750 mb as compared to 1.439 bb a year ago. 750 mb is 34.8% of an estimated 2.150 bb total sales expected. Considering marketing year is 25% complete it would seem like sales are ahead of where they need to be.”