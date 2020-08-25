Corn saw crop conditions decline this week, and markets reacted. “Corn traded higher on declining crop conditions, heat this week and improving demand,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “China was in the market for US corn. They are expected to purchase a significant amount of corn from the US.”
“Corn futures traded higher and near session highs,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher than expected drop in weekly US corn crop ratings and news that China bought US corn triggered massive fund short covering. USDA dropped US corn crop rating to 64% good/ex. This (drop) was more than expected.”