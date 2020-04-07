“Corn export inspections at 50 mln bushels was supportive, yet prices continued their decline,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Worries that energy prices around the world will soon come under more pressure due to reserves filling up and lack of demand for fuel as consumers stay home continue to be reasons for weak corn prices.”
“The corn market got some legs after making new contract lows yesterday,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Bargain hunters surfaced, pushing prices higher and early strength in crude oil. Gains were limited from the lack of ethanol use with the sharp drop in gasoline demand. Prices stepped back from their highs as crude oil prices turned lower.”