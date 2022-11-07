People are also reading…
“Ahead of the monthly WASDE report, analysts surveyed are looking for a 0.1 bpa yield hit to 171.8 bpa,” Brugler Marketing said. “That would take production down to 13.888 bbu if the trade average guess is realized. Ending stocks, however, are projected to loosen by 46.5 mbu relative to October. Despite the light output reduction, looser stocks imply greater demand loss."
“Weekly US corn exports were only 9 mln bu.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Season to date exports are 175 mln bu. vs 241 last year. USDA goal is 2,150 vs 2,471 last year. Some feel final exports could be closer to 2,000. Key is Black Sea competition for US exports and 2023 SA crops. USDA Nov report is Nov 9.”