March corn closed down 1 ½ cents at $3.80 ¾, while May corn was down 1 ½ cents. Hightower says reports of progress in containing the coronavirus outbreak is positive news, but says reports China may release 2.96 MT of corn from state reserves is dampening some of the optimism.
Barchart.com says tighter ethanol stocks were reported for the week. The biggest reduction was recorded on the East Coast. Ethanol prices were 2.9 percent higher than a week ago, while gasoline prices were 2.2 percent lower than the previous week.