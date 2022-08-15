People are also reading…
Corn markets reacted to cooler temperatures for this week. “The corn market traded lower on cooling temperatures across much of the US Midwest this week with chances for rain events around and about,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from weakness in crude oil and a stronger US dollar.”
“Bulls are hoping market could find support near session lows of USDA drops weekly US corn crop ratings again today,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade estimates US corn 56% G/E vs 58 last week. Rains are moving out of E Nebraska into SW Iowa and NW Missouri. These areas could see .50-1.50 inches of needed rain.”