Corn futures are lower today on improving weather patterns and better than expected results from the Pro Farmer crop tour, Ryan Kelbrants of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Iowa crop damage assessment continues with a general theme of near 300 million bushels lost. “That figure combined with talk of 1 to 2 bushels per acres loss due to dry conditions likely leaves projected carryout near 2.4 billion, still a big number,” Stewart-Peterson said.
John Payne of Daniels Trading interprets USDA’s report on exports for corn this morning as “not great.” It’s a tough market for new crop, he said.