A higher close today may help confirm that a short-term low is in place, ADM Investor Services reported. With the China news overnight, it appears significant that corn remained fairly well supported given the bearish demand news. Perhaps traders have already priced in large crops in South America and continued weak demand in the US.
Brazilian Export Data from the month of November shows that the country exported less corn than October with a 1.783 million metric ton reduction to 4.2883 MMT of November corn shipments. Last year the country shipped 3.646 MMT in November, Brugler Marketing reported.