“Updated summer weather maps also continue to call for a higher probability of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation levels,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Export sales today were far from outstanding as the U.S. seasonally starts to wind down its old-crop program and Brazil ramps up its safrinha exports.”
“Tight old crop supplies continues to support basis and spreads,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “On June 30 USDA will release an update to US 2022 acres. Some feel that US corn acres could be closer to 91.0 mln vs USDA March estimate of 89.4 mln and 93.3 mln last year.”