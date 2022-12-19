 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

“Corn futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of needed rains across the dry areas of Argentina and concern about US corn demand offered resistance. March corn futures had dropped from an early October high near 7.11 to an early December low near 6.35 on lower US demand.”

“Futures closed lower across the board with the March having broken through last week’s low of $6.445 getting down to $6.44,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Better rain out of Argentina along with weaker soybeans and wheat appears to have pressured the corn lower with little news for the market to trade with the holidays quickly approaching.”

