Corn

Carryover selling pressure from the bearish USDA update plus talk of increased harvest pressure ahead as the Midwest dries out into next week are helping to pressure prices, The Hightower Report said.

However, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging says the outlook is higher corn today “correcting from yesterday’s lower action.”

A close under $5 today will likely influence some notable downside follow-through, “but until that mark is breached the market is stuck in its recent range,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

