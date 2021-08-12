Today’s USDA report lowered the expected yield for the corn crop by nearly 5 bushels per acre. “The USDA lowered the corn yield from 179.5 bushels per acres to 174.6 bushels per acres,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “New crop ending stocks were 1.242 billion bushels, down from 1.432 on the prior report.”
“Corn futures ended higher but off session highs,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA lowered the U.S. corn crop more than expected. USDA raised U.S. 20/21 carryout due to lower exports. USDA also lowered U.S. 21/22 corn exports and feed use to help offset the lower crop.”