Corn moved slightly higher on Friday. “The corn market traded slightly higher in thin volume ahead of the weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Most months saw a 6-7 cent trading range. Prices drew underlying support from bouts of fund short covering and overall lack of farmer selling.”
“Corn futures edged higher. Some of the buying was linked to optimistic US and China talks that could open the door for China to increase buying of US corn, ethanol and meat,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There is also talk that China may soon approve new import quotas that would allow them to buy 5 mmt of US corn.”