“March corn futures traded sharply lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Slow pace of US corn export trade, disappointment in the lack of details concerning the new US and China trade deal, fact China can buy US Ag goods when the need it and when the price is right and poor ethanol margins may have triggered increase selling.”
Ethanol production has increased to its highest rate of the marketing year. “The weekly ethanol production report showed that production increased by 33,000 bpd this week to 1,095,000 bpd, the highest production rate for this marketing year,” Katie Murphy, with CHS Hedging, said.