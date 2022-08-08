 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corn

People are also reading…

“Futures had a back-and-forth day with a quiet close,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The day’s range was 10 cents on the December with it reaching down to $6.01 and getting up to $6.11. There were a couple export sale announcements this morning. Also, more ships left Ukraine ports over the weekend.”

“Corn futures ended slightly lower and remain in a tight range,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Managed funds continue to be reluctant buyers of grains due to fear inflation will trigger the U.S. Fed to increase interest rates another 75 basis points in September after Friday’s U.S. jobs report.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Traders see significant production losses for Europe, and also some yield loss in the U.S. as factors which could tighten the ending stocks si…

Corn

A brief cool-off is expected for the Western Corn Belt with the first decent chance of rain over the past two weeks. Unfortunately, Iowa soils…

Corn

Heavy rains occurred over parts of northern Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin into northern Illinois over the weekend. Even with the rain…

Corn

Managed funds “continue to liquidate out of net corn longs,” as recession worries and improving weather in the Midwest are causing prices to e…

Corn

Ukraine “may not export 20 mmt of corn,” but futures remain mixed in the U.S., ADM Investor Services said. There is a “lack of U.S. farmer sel…

Corn

Corn traded both sides today after opening very strong, then fading mid-morning, and closed only slightly higher, according Patti Uhrich of CH…

Corn

The first shipments of corn left Odessa in the Ukraine, but uncertainty about grain from Ukraine continues, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Servic…

Corn

Corn saw follow through buying on Thursday after a strong finish on Wednesday. “Forecasts were slightly drier this morning with Iowa most at r…

Corn

Dr. Michael Cordonnier lowered his US corn yield estimated to 174.0 bushels per acre, according Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Corn

The Brazil 2022 winter corn harvest reached 53% complete as of July 14, according to AgRural, which compares with 40.5% a week earlier and 30.…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News