“Futures had a back-and-forth day with a quiet close,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The day’s range was 10 cents on the December with it reaching down to $6.01 and getting up to $6.11. There were a couple export sale announcements this morning. Also, more ships left Ukraine ports over the weekend.”
“Corn futures ended slightly lower and remain in a tight range,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Managed funds continue to be reluctant buyers of grains due to fear inflation will trigger the U.S. Fed to increase interest rates another 75 basis points in September after Friday’s U.S. jobs report.”