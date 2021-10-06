Dec. corn is starting the day lower and “poised for a third consecutive down day,” Total Farm Marketing said early this morning.
The market is technically overbought and looks vulnerable to a setback if there is fundamental news which might spark increased selling pressure, The Hightower Report said today.
Ethanol production is expected to come in higher than last week which would be the first increase in production after declining the past two weeks, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.