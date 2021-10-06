 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Dec. corn is starting the day lower and “poised for a third consecutive down day,” Total Farm Marketing said early this morning.

The market is technically overbought and looks vulnerable to a setback if there is fundamental news which might spark increased selling pressure, The Hightower Report said today.

Ethanol production is expected to come in higher than last week which would be the first increase in production after declining the past two weeks, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market opened higher on strength from the wheat market and demand optimism,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Yield reports continue to come in showing variable numbers with some areas seeing better than expected and other areas seeing poor yields, sai…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

USDA crop conditions unchanged from last week at 59% good to excellent (62% last year) and corn harvest estimated to be 29% complete vs 18% la…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures markets are trading in “less than a six-cent range” overnight, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. Futures are testing short-term hi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

There is an expected “slight to moderate cut in quarterly stocks” today for the corn market, which should support prices after its release if …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Weekly U.S. corn exports only came in around 14 million bushels, which was a disappointment for the market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets finished lower today as weakness from soybeans spilled over, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said, but the surging wheat market bala…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

First blush at Brazil’s corn crop looks decent with private estimates at 30.05 mmt versus 29.8 mmt previously, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures were quiet overnight, trading in a small trading ranges as harvest progresses. “U.S. yields have been generally good with weather…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The Farm Service Agency accidently released the acreage numbers, two days early, that USDA will use to help determine planted acreage in thei…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News