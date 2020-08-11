In the overnight “heavy, heavy winds” in the Upper Midwest, across the entire state of Iowa, downed grain bins and flattened corn. Some of that will come back, but if there’s green snap it won’t, said John Payne of Daniels Trading. It negates some of the crop condition reports. What yields will be remains a question, he said.
The USDA takes their initial shot at the size of the 2020 corn crop in the Aug. 12 crop production report. An increase from present projections of the corn crop seems in the offing, said Todd Hubbs Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics, University of Illinois in famdoc daily. “The magnitude of the change in corn production is the critical component for any scenario were corn prices find a bottom,” he said.