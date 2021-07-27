“This is the most critical weather time of the season,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Iowa remains in a moderate to severe drought in the northern half of the state. Yet, as noted in last week’s crop ratings, only 6% of the state’s corn crop is rated poor to very poor. In other words, timely rains, despite low subsoil conditions, have kept the crop moving along in a generally positive fashion.”
“Rumors that China was in the market for U.S. corn yesterday have picked up steam, this has yet to be confirmed and will be interesting to see if we get a ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ reaction,” Blue Line Futures said. “Weather continues to be monitored very closely, hot and dry continues to be the trend for the Northern Plains.”