Corn moved lower as South American weather is improving, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew support earlier in the week from ideas that there might be announcements of Chinese purchases, although there were no such announcements made.”
The corn market is dealing with less stress in South America, which is pressuring the market, ADM Investor Services said. “The longer-term fundamentals still look supportive with US corn competitive on the world market and traders uncertain over the production prospects in South America.”