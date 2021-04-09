Despite the lower closes in corn, markets hit contract highs before the report was released today, CHS Hedging noted.
Today’s report should keep the corn bears “on their toes and nervous,” Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said. “Expect immense volatility as a result of this report in the corn market especially and this goes back to the USDA taking both corn and wheat feeding higher.”
Corn had “another bullish turn” today with the report, with exports, residual and ethanol demand getting increases, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Things are tight. If you have a problem in the U.S., it’s going to be on,” he said.