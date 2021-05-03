“A surge higher overnight gave us new contract highs in the July contract, but other contract months turned negative during the day session and closed well off their highs with slight losses,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “A continued dry forecast for Brazil’s Safrinha corn area is keeping support in this market.”
"Export inspections at 84.2 mln were termed supportive,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Today’s total inspection number places the year-to-date total at 1.708 bln bu. and 63.9% of the total expected export sales. Inspections would need to average near 60 mln bushels per week. This appears doable.”