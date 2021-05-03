 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn

“A surge higher overnight gave us new contract highs in the July contract, but other contract months turned negative during the day session and closed well off their highs with slight losses,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “A continued dry forecast for Brazil’s Safrinha corn area is keeping support in this market.”

"Export inspections at 84.2 mln were termed supportive,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Today’s total inspection number places the year-to-date total at 1.708 bln bu. and 63.9% of the total expected export sales. Inspections would need to average near 60 mln bushels per week. This appears doable.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

A Reuters report is indicating Asian feed manufacturers are buying wheat from Australia and the Black Sea region for livestock rations, Michae…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Expect old crop to trade higher and new crop to trade lower today, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. “The market continues to chatter about …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Traders are already reacting to lower production forecast in Brazil. “Brazil is facing another 10 days to two weeks of dry weather in its Safr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Another volatile day in the corn market with a weaker start to the day, higher trend until around mid-session, then a major selloff the after…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn traded lower overnight and is currently near the lows of the session. Michaela White of CHS Hedging attributes the change to the U.S. wea…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn traded lower overnight, taking a breather after recent strength, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Talk that China will take all of U.S. unshipped open corn sales offered support and offset talk that U.S. prices were too high and Argentina c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Not a ton for excitement in the corn market today, wheat perhaps lent some support to take the edge off the downside,” Nick Paumen, with CHS …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Confidence that old-crop purchases by China will eventually all get shipped is fed by growing expectations that global corn supplies will tigh…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn traded significantly higher today, surprising many with the sharp rally ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedgi…

