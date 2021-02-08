Trade estimates for corn carryout are averaging near 1.392 billion bushels compared to the last USDA estimate of 1.552. Pro Farmer’s Matthew Strelow estimates carryout at 1.350. and 2021 U.S. corn acres at 93.0 with a yield at 179, which would produce a crop near 15.300 billion bushels.
USDA reported ethanol exports of 111.3 million gallons in December. That compares to 128 million from December 2018. China was the destination for 47.5 million of those ethanol gallons, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.