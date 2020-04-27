With option expiration coming up Friday, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said he was optimistic on corn this week, “but that fell flat of expectations which led us to tighten things up into the weekend and look on the sell side for some clients.”
Continued weakness in corn is mostly due to the lack of ethanol demand in the U.S. right now, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. “Additionally, weather has been favorable, and the crop progress report this afternoon will likely show that planting is moving along well,” she said.