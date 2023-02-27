People are also reading…
“Corn futures began the week where it ended last week, losing ground again and again following a large drop in wheat prices,” Stewart-Peterson said. “More moisture in the Midwest over the weekend and fund selling were noted features in today’s markets. Export inspections were disappointing at 22.521 mb.”
“Exports are falling further behind the USDA pace,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “WK/CK was down as much as 6 cents and finished down 2. Funds still hold a large long position. The IMEA estimates that 20% of Brazil’s safrinha corn crop will be planted outside of ‘ideal conditions.’”