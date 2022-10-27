People are also reading…
“Corn futures continued their low volume, range-bound trade, leaning lower as weekly exports disappointed and the dollar strengthened,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “The European Commission lowered their 2022/23 EU corn production estimate from 55.5 MMT to 54.9 MMT, a 15-year low.”
"Weekly US ethanol production was up from last week with stocks higher than last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Funds continue to be reluctant buyers of corn futures on fears recession and normal World 2023 crops will weigh on corn futures. Feeder and ethanol basis remain strong. River basis remains weak.”