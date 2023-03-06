People are also reading…
“The corn market traded both sides today but finished lower, ultimately feeling the pressure from a weaker wheat market,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was an export sale announced to Japan for 110,000 tonnes for 2022/23. Also, an additional 182,400 tonnes were reported for unknown destinations for 2022/23.”
“Hot/dry over the weekend and this week in Argentina before better prospects for rain this coming weekend,” Mark Soderberg, with CHS Hedging, said. “The impact on production with rains here forward are becoming increasingly mute. Normal to above normal precipitation across Northern and Central Brazil this week will delay soybean harvest and corn plantings.”