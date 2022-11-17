People are also reading…
“Corn futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Strong US domestic feeder and crush basis offered support. Fact Ukraine export corridor has been extended 120 days is negative futures. Weekly US corn export sales were larger than expected at 46 mln bu.”
“December corn overcame early losses to form an outside day reversal higher, holding another test of support,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Calendar spreads were also supportive. Weekly corn export sales were 1.169 mmt – a marketing year high; they were estimated at 700 tmt to 1.5 mmt.”