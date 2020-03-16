Analysts are unsure how the virus could impact corn supply and demand.
“It is unclear at this point what effect the spread of coronavirus will have on physical corn supply and demand fundamentals,” Stewart-Peterson said. “However, with energies lower, we can reasonably expect ethanol margins to tighten and demand to pull back.”
“Corn prices were sharply lower on huge declines in outside markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “A decent inspections figure was not able to push corn prices higher. Deep double digit losses in the neighboring bean market added additional pressure to the corn market. The next line of support for May corn is seen at $3.40.”