Corn is expected to remain volatile on the ever-changing weather forecasts, Patti Ulrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.
In Europe the drought rages on, French corn ratings have dropped to only 50 % being in good or very good condition, the crops office FranceAgriMer said on its website, Total Farm Marketing said today.
If China has lower feed grain production due to the heatwave, and if European corn production drops 3-4 million tonnes because of drought as some project, world supply could tighten creating more demand of U.S. corn, The Hightower Report said today.