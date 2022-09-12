People are also reading…
The Hightower Report said today that it expects a continued uptrend in corn prices. “Corn remains in a solid uptrend, and if yield comes in anywhere close to the crop tour estimate of 168.1 bu./acre, corn supplies will be extremely tight in the coming year.”
There is a report out that there is a list of 33 things that the World knows about the coming food shortages. US 2022 HRW crop is the smallest since 1963, but in 1963 US population was only 182 million versus 329 million today. “This could be the lowest US corn harvest is at least a decade,” Steve Feed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.