“The corn market faltered on strength in the US$ along with a continuation of technical selling. There are mixed ideas about the size of the SA crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The trade awaits possible production cuts in next week’s USDA S&D report.Weekly export sales were decent this week but did little to move the corn market out of its recent trading range.”
“USDA reported 1.593 MMT of corn was sold for export during the week that ended 1/26,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was up by 75% for the week, 36% from the same week last year and, and was above the expected range of estimates. Mexico, China and Unknown destinations were the top buyers for the week.”