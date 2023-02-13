People are also reading…
“March is closing in on the high from January 18 at 6.88-3/4,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Support comes from concern the Brazil second crop planting is less than hoped for, as well as higher wheat and soybean prices… Adding additional support is less than ideal weekend weather in Argentina with hot temperatures suggesting a further downgrade to the crop.”
“Corn closed higher, challenging this year’s high in the March contract of $6.88 ¾ with support from bull-spreading and strong cash demand,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…USDA reported early Monday morning that 20.1 mln bushels of corn were inspected for export last week, remaining at a slow pace.”