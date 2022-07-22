 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. corn export commitments are down 13% versus last year. Brazil’s corn prices are at a discount to U.S. with a large 7 mmt vessel corn line up cutting into U.S. sales, Total Farm Marketing said today.

The weather forecast remains bearish and the weakness in the energy markets adds to the bearish tilt, The Hightower Report said today.

Kansas Mesonet says this is the driest year on record as of July 21 in Garden City, KS, going back to at least 1957, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning. Despite dry weather, Dec. corn traded to its lowest level since Feb. 3 overnight, Stockard said.

