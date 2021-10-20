Informa estimated U.S. 2022 corn acres at 92.3 million versus 93.3 this past year as growers face the high cost of planting - especially fertilizer, energy and labor. Meanwhile, U.S. harvest is half over heading into more good weather forecasts.
Basis bids for corn shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast for export were weaker on Tuesday on rising grain supplies as the U.S. harvest accelerated past the halfway mark, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
The U.S. corn market is looking for demand, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. It has been five months since China has bought U.S. corn. Ethanol margins, livestock feed margins, U.S. corn export prices and soybean crush margins are all positive.